Extramarks offers CUET and NEET crash course

Extramarks-digital learning solutions provider, has launched a comprehensive Common University Entrance Test (CUET) crash course for 12th grade students (appearing and passouts) ahead of the first-ever CUET, and a NEET crash course for students aspiring for admission to the top medical and dental colleges.
Recently, the Ministry of Education has made the national-level CUET exam obligatory for all students seeking admission to various Undergraduate courses in all Central Universities of India and other participating institutes.
“This year, the CUET has become the second-largest competitive exam in the country, and it will determine where the students will spend the next 3-4 years of their lives, to prepare the foundation for their careers," said Venkat Phanikiran, Chief Academic Officer, Extramarks Education in a statement on Wednesday. “Extramarks is geared up with this crash course to give them the best possible start, help them polish concepts, clear doubts, instil confidence, and set them for success.," he added.
According to the statement, the Extramarks CUET crash course will offer 100+ hours of multiple sessions spanning over 35 days, 6 days a week, to cover all critical subjects for Science, Humanities, and Commerce students. The lectures will be streamed for English and Hindi speaking audience through interactive live and recorded sessions delivered by subject experts from top institutes, including IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, VIT, and others.