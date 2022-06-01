Extramarks offers CUET and NEET crash course

“This year, the CUET has become the second-largest competitive exam in the country, and it will determine where the students will spend the next 3-4 years of their lives, to prepare the foundation for their careers," said Venkat Phanikiran, Chief Academic Officer, Extramarks Education in a statement on Wednesday. “Extramarks is geared up with this crash course to give them the best possible start, help them polish concepts, clear doubts, instil confidence, and set them for success.," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}