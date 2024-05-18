In response to a surge of “false information" circulating in foreign media and social networks, particularly within Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic has stressed that the situation in Bishkek is calm and fully under control, urging media, bloggers, and foreign governments to rely solely on verified information from Kyrgyz authorities.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informs that destructive forces are deliberately disseminating untrue and false information about the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic in foreign mass media and social networks, especially in the territory of Pakistan," a release said.

Amidst the misinformation campaign the Ministry urges media representatives, bloggers, and foreign counterparts to rely solely on official and verified information from the competent authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic.

“The Ministry informs that the situation in the city of Bishkek of the Kyrgyz Republic is calm and under full control, and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure security, maintain peace and stability," the release added. It further urged “the media representatives, bloggers, and foreign governments to rely solely on verified information from Kyrgyz authorities".

The move aims to combat the dissemination of untrue and deceptive narratives, safeguarding the reputation and integrity of the Kyrgyz Republic while fostering transparency and trust in international communications.

Background

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis in Bishkek. The Kyrgyz police claimed that the attack was prompted by foreigners,-- whose nationality was not immediately clear--beating up locals in the city.

After the Kyrgyz health ministry confirmed that four Pakistanis were given first aid and discharged while one was still under treatment for injury, Islamabad summoned Kyrgyzstan's top diplomat and handed a note of protest.

"It was impressed on the Kyrgyz charge d'affaires that the Kyrgyz government should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students and citizens," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India has asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors.

“We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041," the Indian mission in the Kyrgyz Republic said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also advised the Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," he said in a post on X.

