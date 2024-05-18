‘False information’: Kyrgyz govt's bins Indian, Pak students attack report, says 'Bishkek fully under control'
In response to a surge of ‘false information’ circulating in foreign media and social networks, particularly within Pakistan, Kyrgyz has stressed that the situation in Bishkek is calm and fully under control, urging media and foreign governments to rely solely on verified information
In response to a surge of “false information" circulating in foreign media and social networks, particularly within Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic has stressed that the situation in Bishkek is calm and fully under control, urging media, bloggers, and foreign governments to rely solely on verified information from Kyrgyz authorities.