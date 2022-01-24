Film 3 idiots Rancho's school may get CBSE affiliation soon

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Druk Padma Karpo School in Ladakh, popularly known as 'Rancho's school' is likely to get CBSE affiliation this year
The school has been trying to get the clearance since before Ladakh acquired a Union Territory status
After over two decades, the blockbuster film 3 idiots-famed school in Ladakh is set to get CBSE affiliation. The Druk Padma Karpo School in Ladakh, popularly known as "Rancho's school" is likely to get CBSE affiliation this year as per the reports by the PTI news agency. The school has got the clearance from the Jammu and Kashmir board after a long delay, therefore it is expected that the school soon be CBSE affiliated.
As per the affiliation norms of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), schools require a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the respective state board.
The Druk Padma Karpo school shot was shot to fame after it featured in the Aamir Khan-starrer movie "3 Idiots" in 2009. It is presently affiliated with the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE).
"We have been trying to get our school affiliated to the CBSE for many years," school principal Mingur Agmo told PTI.
"Though we have all the required infrastructure in place, excellent result record, and focus on innovative ways of teaching and learning, we didn’t get the NOC from JKBOSE despite several attempts all these years," she said.
"Finally, the document has been received this month and we will complete the rest of the process for affiliation soon. We are hoping that we will get the affiliation this year and there will be no more hurdles," she added.
The school has been trying to get the clearance since before Ladakh acquired a Union Territory status.
Even after the bifurcation, schools in Ladakh continue to be affiliated with the Jammu and Kashmir board.
The 21-year-old school is named after Mipham Pema Karpo (1527-1592), who is revered as a great scholar, while Padma Karpo means 'White Lotus' in Bothi, the local language.
The wall of the school's building was featured in the closing scene of 3 idiots in which one of the characters, Chatur, tries to urinate but gets an electric shock as two kids throw at him a light bulb connected with wire from a first-floor window.
While the 'iconic idiotic wall' was damaged in the 2010 flash floods, the first floor, earlier made of bricks, has been replaced with wooden structures typically used in Ladakh.
The school decided in 2018 to relocate the "Rancho's wall" to ensure students don't get distracted due to the inflow of tourists.
Students there study Bothi, English, and Hindi, plus sciences, social studies, creative arts, and sports, Agma said.
