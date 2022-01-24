Film 3 idiots Rancho's school may get CBSE affiliation soon

After over two decades, the blockbuster film 3 idiots-famed school in Ladakh is set to get CBSE affiliation. The Druk Padma Karpo School in Ladakh, popularly known as "Rancho's school" is likely to get CBSE affiliation this year as per the reports by the PTI news agency. The school has got the clearance from the Jammu and Kashmir board after a long delay, therefore it is expected that the school soon be CBSE affiliated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}