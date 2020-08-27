Final term exams: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on UGC's circular tomorrow

The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict on the pleas challenging University Grants Commission's (UGC) July 6 circular on conducting the final term university examinations in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

UGC had earlier said that universities were approached to get the status about the examinations and responses were received from 818 universities (121 deemed universities, 291 private universities, 51 central universities, and 355 state universities).

Out of the 818 universities, 603 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct. While 209 others have already conducted examination (on-line/off-line), 394 are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August or September.

Last week, four states and Union territories – Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha – urged the apex court to direct the UGC not impose the final year examination on lakhs of university students during an ongoing pandemic. The apex court has concluded the hearing but deferred a judgement on the issue.

States said they were not consulted before finalizing the UGC guidelines. They also argued that state governments have the power to take health related decisions in the interest of people and the UGC exam guidelines interfere with their rights, reported Mint.

As many as 31 students from different universities across India had approached the apex court to oppose the UGC circular dated 6 July, in which all universities in the country have been asked to wrap up the final term examinations before 30 September.

The students, in their petition, said the examinations should be cancelled and results of such students should be calculated on the basis of their internal assessment or past performance.

The petition filed by students from 13 states and one union territory requested that mark sheets of students should be issued before July 31.

One of the students, among the 31 petitioners, has tested positive for coronavirus and sought for directions to the UGC to adopt the CBSE model and conduct an examination at a later date for the students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded on the basis of the assessment.

The plea said that planned examinations be cancelled in the interest of justice for the students as the number of virus cases are surging across the country.

All educational educations across India were closed for the past few months due to Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via