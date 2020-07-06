The central government today has allowed the colleges and universities to hold the final year examinations for students amid coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, Union ministry of home affairs said it has sent a letter to the Union higher education Secretary permitting universities and institutions to conduct examinations.

The ministry said the end-of-term examinations are compulsory according to University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. "The final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities; and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," the letter mentioned.

Various examinations conducted by universities and higher education institutions in the country have been suspended since March in the light of coronavirus pandemic. There were reports that UGC considering advising colleges and universities to cancel their final year examinations and semester examinations in the wake of COVID-19 cases.

However, a UGC panel, headed by Central University of Haryana Vice-Chancellor R.C. Kuhad, had recommended that final year examinations could be held in July. He also suggested that intermediate semester students could be graded based on internal assessment or examinations where possible. UGC panel had also recommended that the new academic year begin on August 1 for the second and third year students, and September 1 for the first year students.

The central government earlier postponed the JEE and NEET 2020 examinations. "Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education, we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations," Pokhriyal said.

The JEE examination will be held between September 1 to 6, JEE advanced examination will be held on September 27 and NEET examination will be held on September 13.

However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled some board exam papers scheduled from July 1 to 15. The move came after group of parents moved the Supreme Court raising concerns about COVID-19 risk to students.

The Centre ordered to shut the schools, colleges and universities and other academic institutions during the first phase of coronavirus lockdwon in March. Several economic activities started in 'Unlock 1' and 'Unlock 2'. But, educational institutions will remain closed till July 31 to curb the virus spread.

