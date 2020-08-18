Final year exams: SC gives states, UGC three days to submit written arguments

“In West Bengal, we don’t have campus centres. There are different centres which need to be booked and would require students to travel and find accommodation across the State….These are special circumstances which affect West Bengal. Metro is not working, local trains are not working. Question of holding exams does not arise. Cannot be done," submitted senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing an association of teachers. He added, “There is also the Cyclone Amphan, which has led to many institutions being turned into shelters. Physical exams in this situation is just not possible!"