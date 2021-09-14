This decision was announced by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur to increase fitness and sports awareness among school children. “The Fit India Quiz has been launched as part of the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister which has played a significant role in creating large scale awareness about the importance of leading a fit life. To motivate more students to join the Fit India Quiz, the participation fee for the 2 lakh students from the first 1 lakh schools has been waived off", Shri Thakur said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}