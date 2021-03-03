PM Modi addressed the inaugural session on 'Harnessing Education, Research and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people to discuss the importance of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant. "For building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it is important that the youth have self-confidence. Self-confidence comes when youth has faith in their education, skills and knowledge," PM Modi said.
For building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it is important that the youth have self-confidence. Self-confidence comes when youth has faith in their education, skills and knowledge: PM Modi during a seminar on steps taken during this year's Budget for the education sector pic.twitter.com/lQqgkvKAnV