'For Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is important that the youth have self-confidence': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

'For Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is important that the youth have self-confidence': PM Modi

1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 11:37 AM IST Staff Writer

PM Modi addressed the inaugural session on 'Harnessing Education, Research and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people to discuss the importance of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant. "For building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it is important that the youth have self-confidence. Self-confidence comes when youth has faith in their education, skills and knowledge," PM Modi said.

He further added that Union Budget 2021 has broadened our efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability.

He also said that we have to ensure our youth gets the best content in Indian languages from primary to higher education.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be addressing the valedictory session of the event at 3:35 pm.

Pokhriyal tweeted, " I will be addressing the valedictory session on 'Harnessing Education and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat' on March 3 at 3:35 pm."

