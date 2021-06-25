Former SC judge Madan Lokur joins Ashoka University as ombudsperson

“The primary role of the Ombudsperson will be to ensure faculty and staff well-being, to provide a confidential and safe space for them to be heard, and to provide a forum should there be concerns in the realm of harassment, inappropriate behaviour, unprofessional conduct, abuse of power, unlawful termination of service or restrictions on university policy on freedom of expression and to advise both the faculty/staff member and the university on the resolution of disputes regarding the same," the varsity said.