France aims at having 20,000 Indian students by 2025

Premium French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

2 min read . 06:24 PM IST

PTI

'We have set a target — it is to have 20,000 Indian students in France by 2025, and we will make it. We want to bring French and Indian youth even closer,' French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said