Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday spoke with a group of CBSE students virtually on a range of issues – from cancellation of board exams to Olympics and music tradition in their families.

“After taking the decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams, today the Prime Minister interacted with students and parents," education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted in Hindi.

The PM tried to understand the sentiment of students after the cancellation of board exams, their love for sports and family music traditions.

“I joined you suddenly...Hope I have not disturbed you; you were having fun...it looked like your joy was boundless because the exam was cancelled," the PM said during the interaction.

He also emphasized the need for team spirit in the country and how the Covid-19 period has shown examples of team spirit. “We have faced difficulties but will come out of stronger...that's the message many Indians are giving out," he said.

The union government cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams on 1 June after PM Modi chaired a review meeting. PM has maintained that students cannot be put at risk in the current pandemic situation, and cancellation of the exams was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of students.

