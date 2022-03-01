Future of Indian students coming back from Ukraine looks bleak

The advisory from the Indian Embassy in Kviv on Monday advised Indians “to make their way to the railway station for their onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations." It asked all Indian nationals to remain “patient, composed and specially not to exhibit aggressive behaviours at the railway stations". Evacuation flights are also on but what awaits on the education front remains unanswered. “Our teachers left, we were alone in hostels," said a first-year medical student who is trying to head for the Polish borders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}