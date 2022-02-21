NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Union Budget for FY23 presented in the parliament earlier this month will significantly help in implementing and realising the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The NEP was rolled out in 2020 with an aim to revise and revamp all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, to create a new system that is aligned with the "aspirational goals" of 21st century education, including sustainable development goals, while building upon India’s traditions and value system.

Addressing a webinar on the impact the Budget 2022 on education and skill sector, the PM said that the budget highlighted the universalisation of quality education and focus on Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic (AVGV) space.

He noted that the key decisions have been taken for universalisation of quality education through expansion of education with improved quality and enhanced capabilities of the education sector. Secondly, attention has been given to skill development. Focus is also on creating a digital skill ecosystem, skill development as per industry demand and better industry linkages, a statement from the PM's Office quoted him as saying.

Thirdly, inclusion of India’s ancient experience and knowledge of urban planning and designing into education is important, he said. The budget also stressed on internationalisation which involves arrival foreign universities and encouragement of institutions of GIFT City getting fintech-related institutes, he added.

The government is also focusing on AVGV, where there is a big global market and a huge potential for employment, Modi said.

“This budget will help a great deal in realizing NEP", he said.

He also said that it was digital connectivity that kept the country’s education system going during the pandemic.

“Innovation is ensuring inclusion in our country. Now going even further, country is moving towards integration", he said.

Talking of the measures like e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, digital labs, digital universities, Modi said that these initiatives are creating an educational infrastructure that will go a long way in helping the youth of the country.

“This is an attempt to provide better education solutions to villages, poor, Dalits, backwards and tribal people in the country’s socio-economic set up."

Regarding the recently announced National Digital University, Modi said that it is an innovative and unprecedented step that has the potential of fully addressing the problem of seats in the universities. He called upon Ministry of Education, UGC and AICTE and all other stakeholders of the digital university to work with speed on the project.

He emphasized the need to keep international standards in mind while creating institutes.

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day on Monday, the PM underlined the link between education in the medium of mother language and the mental development of children.

Noting that in many states medical and technical education is also being imparted in local languages, the PM called for momentum in creating best content in digital format in local Indian languages.

He emphasised that such content needs to be available through internet, mobile phones, TV and radio. He reiterated the requirement to keep the work with regard to content in sign languages going with due priority.

“Dynamic skilling is critical from the point of view of global talent demand for Aatmnirbhar Bharat," Modi said. He highlighted the need to prepare the ‘demographic dividend’ of the country as per the demands of the changing job roles. Digital Ecosystem for skilling and Livelihood and e-Skilling labs were announced in the budget with this vison in mind, he said.

Modi asked the stakeholders to implement the budget provisions seamlessly on the ground. He said that by advancing budget by one month in recent times, it is being ensured that when it is implemented from April 1, all preparation and discussion is already undertaken.

He asked the stakeholders to ensure optimum outcome from the budget provisions.

"Budget is not just an account of statistics, budget, if implemented properly, can bring great transformation even with limited resources", he concluded.

