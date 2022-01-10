GATE 2022 admit cards likely to be released soon: How to download, other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
GATE examination for this year will be conducted by the institute on February 05, 06, 12, and 13, 2022. The computer-based exam will be conducted in two sessions.
The admit cards for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be released soon. However, IIT is yet to reveal the exact date for the same. Admit cards for GATE 2022 were expected to be out by January 7, 2022.
