GATE 2022 admit cards likely to be released soon: How to download, other details

The admit cards for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be released soon. However, IIT is yet to reveal the exact date for the same. Admit cards for GATE 2022 were expected to be out by January 7, 2022.

GATE examination for this year will be conducted by the institute on February 05, 06, 12, and 13, 2022. The computer-based exam will be conducted in two sessions.

How to download GATE 2022 admit cards

• Visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur

• Click on ‘Login’

• Enter Enrollment Number, Password, and Solve an Arithmetic Expression to login

• A new page will open

• A new page will open

• Admit card will be available on the page

• Download the admit card