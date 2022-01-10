Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  GATE 2022 admit cards likely to be released soon: How to download, other details

GATE 2022 admit cards likely to be released soon: How to download, other details

Admit cards for GATE 2022 were expected to be out by January 7, 2022.
1 min read . 05:51 PM IST Livemint

  • GATE examination for this year will be conducted by the institute on February 05, 06, 12, and 13, 2022. The computer-based exam will be conducted in two sessions.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The admit cards for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be released soon. However, IIT is yet to reveal the exact date for the same. Admit cards for GATE 2022 were expected to be out by January 7, 2022.

The admit cards for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be released soon. However, IIT is yet to reveal the exact date for the same. Admit cards for GATE 2022 were expected to be out by January 7, 2022.

GATE examination for this year will be conducted by the institute on February 05, 06, 12, and 13, 2022. The computer-based exam will be conducted in two sessions.

GATE examination for this year will be conducted by the institute on February 05, 06, 12, and 13, 2022. The computer-based exam will be conducted in two sessions.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

How to download GATE 2022 admit cards

• Visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur

• Click on ‘Login’

• Enter Enrollment Number, Password, and Solve an Arithmetic Expression to login

• A new page will open

• Admit card will be available on the page

• Download the admit card

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!