GATE 2022 scorecard releasing tomorrow: Here's how to download
The scorecard for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on Monday. The results for the same were declared on  March 1. The candidates can login to gate.iitkgp.ac.in with their enrollment ID or email address and password to download the scorecard. 

Here is how to download: 

Go to gate.iitkgp.in.

A notification saying scorecards have been released will be published on the homepage when the scorecards are out.

Click on the login tab below the notification.

Login with your credentials.

Submit and download GATE 2022 scorecards.

IIT Kharagpur conducted GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 in two shifts on all days.

