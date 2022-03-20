GATE 2022 scorecard releasing tomorrow: Here's how to download

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The scorecard for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on Monday. The results for the same were declared on March 1. The candidates can login to gate.iitkgp.ac.in with their enrollment ID or email address and password to download the scorecard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scorecard for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on Monday. The results for the same were declared on March 1. The candidates can login to gate.iitkgp.ac.in with their enrollment ID or email address and password to download the scorecard.

Here is how to download:

Here is how to download: Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Go to gate.iitkgp.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A notification saying scorecards have been released will be published on the homepage when the scorecards are out.

Click on the login tab below the notification.

Login with your credentials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Submit and download GATE 2022 scorecards. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

IIT Kharagpur conducted GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 in two shifts on all days.