Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  GATE 2022 scorecard releasing tomorrow: Here's how to download

GATE 2022 scorecard releasing tomorrow: Here's how to download

IIT Kharagpur conducted GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 in two shifts on all days.
1 min read . 09:41 PM IST Livemint

  • The candidates can login to gate.iitkgp.ac.in with their enrollment ID or email address and password to download the scorecard.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The scorecard for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on Monday. The results for the same were declared on  March 1. The candidates can login to gate.iitkgp.ac.in with their enrollment ID or email address and password to download the scorecard. 

The scorecard for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on Monday. The results for the same were declared on  March 1. The candidates can login to gate.iitkgp.ac.in with their enrollment ID or email address and password to download the scorecard. 

Here is how to download: 

Here is how to download: 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Go to gate.iitkgp.in.

A notification saying scorecards have been released will be published on the homepage when the scorecards are out.

Click on the login tab below the notification.

Login with your credentials.

Submit and download GATE 2022 scorecards.

IIT Kharagpur conducted GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 in two shifts on all days.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!