GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to issue admit cards today, check steps to download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will issue the admit cards for GATE 2023 today, Tuesday, January 3. Candidates who have registered for the competitive exam can download their admit cards on its official website---gate.iitk.ac.in.
The GATE 2023 exams will be held on 4,5,11 and 12th February, 2023. The computer-based test (CBT) is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The CBT will be of 3 hours.
The registration link for GATE 2023 exam was activated on August 30 and deadline to apply without late fee was October 7. IIT Kanpur will announce the GATE 2023 result on 16 March, 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE---gate.iitk.ac.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on GATE 2023 Admit Card link.
Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.
Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.
- Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: 3 January, 2023
- Candidate's response releasing date: 15 February 2023
- Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: 22-25 February, 2023
- Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: 16 March, 2023
- Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: 21 March, 2023
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.
The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).
