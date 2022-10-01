GATE 2023: Last date for registration extended till 4 October, check details2 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 12:17 PM IST
Last date to apply for GATE 2023 has extended till 4 October. Moreover, candidates can apply till 7 October with late fees
Last date to apply for GATE 2023 has extended till 4 October. Moreover, candidates can apply till 7 October with late fees
Listen to this article
Engineering graduates can still register for GATE 2023, as the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended the last date of registration for GATE 2023 till 4 October. Now, the candidates can visit the official website of of IIT Kanpur to apply online for the examination.