Engineering graduates can still register for GATE 2023, as the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended the last date of registration for GATE 2023 till 4 October. Now, the candidates can visit the official website of of IIT Kanpur to apply online for the examination.

For those who even miss the chance to apply till 4 October, they can still apply for the next three days, ie 5,6 and 7 paying paying an extra late fee amount. The GATE exam will be held on 4,5,11, , and 12 January next year. Registered students can download their admit card from 3 January.

The application fee is ₹1,700 for everyone. However there is a relaxation for female candidates and SC / ST / PwD* category candidates who can apply by paying an amount of ₹850.

What are the steps to apply for GATE 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IIT Kanpur institute.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, students need to click on the ‘Candidate login’ link for further process.

Step 3: Enter the details and click on submit

Step 4: Students need to fill the application form to pay the fee amount to complete their registration.

Step 5: After the fee payment, download the filled form and the receipt of the payment for future reference.

Important dates for GATE 2023

Last date for Gate 2023 registration: 4 October, 2022

Last date for Gate 2033 registration with late fee: 7 October, 2022

Duration for the option of detail correction :4-11 November, 2022

Admit Card release date: 3 January, 2023

Gate 2023 Examination date : 4,5,11, and 12 February, 2023

Gate Response sheets release: 15 February, 2023

Release of answer key: 21 February, 2023

Option for answer key challenge: 22-25 February, 2023

GATE result date (tentative): 16 March, 2023

Scorecard date: 21 March, 2023

For more details students can check the GATE 2023 brochure released at the official website of IIT Kanpur.