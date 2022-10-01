Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  GATE 2023: Last date for registration extended till 4 October, check details

GATE 2023: Last date for registration extended till 4 October, check details

Students can apply for GATE 2023 examination till 4 October. (Representative image)
2 min read . 12:17 PM ISTLivemint

Last date to apply for GATE 2023 has extended till 4 October. Moreover, candidates can apply till 7 October with late fees

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Engineering graduates can still register for GATE 2023, as the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended the last date of registration for GATE 2023 till 4 October. Now, the candidates can visit the official website of of IIT Kanpur to apply online for the examination.

Engineering graduates can still register for GATE 2023, as the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended the last date of registration for GATE 2023 till 4 October. Now, the candidates can visit the official website of of IIT Kanpur to apply online for the examination.

For those who even miss the chance to apply till 4 October, they can still apply for the next three days, ie 5,6 and 7 paying paying an extra late fee amount. The GATE exam will be held on 4,5,11, , and 12 January next year. Registered students can download their admit card from 3 January.

For those who even miss the chance to apply till 4 October, they can still apply for the next three days, ie 5,6 and 7 paying paying an extra late fee amount. The GATE exam will be held on 4,5,11, , and 12 January next year. Registered students can download their admit card from 3 January.

The application fee is 1,700 for everyone. However there is a relaxation for female candidates and SC / ST / PwD* category candidates who can apply by paying an amount of 850.

The application fee is 1,700 for everyone. However there is a relaxation for female candidates and SC / ST / PwD* category candidates who can apply by paying an amount of 850.

What are the steps to apply for GATE 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IIT Kanpur institute

What are the steps to apply for GATE 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IIT Kanpur institute

Step 2: On the home page of the website, students need to click on the ‘Candidate login’ link for further process.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, students need to click on the ‘Candidate login’ link for further process.

Step 3: Enter the details and click on submit 

Step 3: Enter the details and click on submit 

Step 4: Students need to fill the application form to pay the fee amount to complete their registration.

Step 4: Students need to fill the application form to pay the fee amount to complete their registration.

Step 5: After the fee payment, download the filled form and the receipt of the payment for future reference.

Step 5: After the fee payment, download the filled form and the receipt of the payment for future reference.

Important dates for GATE 2023

Last date for Gate 2023 registration: 4 October, 2022

Important dates for GATE 2023

Last date for Gate 2023 registration: 4 October, 2022

Last date for Gate 2033 registration with late fee: 7 October, 2022

Last date for Gate 2033 registration with late fee: 7 October, 2022

Duration for the option of detail correction :4-11 November, 2022

Duration for the option of detail correction :4-11 November, 2022

Admit Card release date: 3 January, 2023

Admit Card release date: 3 January, 2023

Gate 2023 Examination date : 4,5,11, and 12 February, 2023

Gate 2023 Examination date : 4,5,11, and 12 February, 2023

Gate Response sheets release: 15 February, 2023

Gate Response sheets release: 15 February, 2023

Release of answer key: 21 February, 2023

Release of answer key: 21 February, 2023

Option for answer key challenge: 22-25 February, 2023

Option for answer key challenge: 22-25 February, 2023

GATE result date (tentative): 16 March, 2023

GATE result date (tentative): 16 March, 2023

Scorecard date: 21 March, 2023 

Scorecard date: 21 March, 2023 

For more details students can check the GATE 2023 brochure released at the official website of IIT Kanpur.

For more details students can check the GATE 2023 brochure released at the official website of IIT Kanpur.

 

 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.