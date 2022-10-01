GATE 2023: Last date for registration extended till 4 October, check details

GATE 2023: Last date for registration extended till 4 October, check details2 min read . 12:17 PM IST
Last date to apply for GATE 2023 has extended till 4 October. Moreover, candidates can apply till 7 October with late fees
Last date to apply for GATE 2023 has extended till 4 October. Moreover, candidates can apply till 7 October with late fees
Engineering graduates can still register for GATE 2023, as the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended the last date of registration for GATE 2023 till 4 October. Now, the candidates can visit the official website of of IIT Kanpur to apply online for the examination.
Engineering graduates can still register for GATE 2023, as the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended the last date of registration for GATE 2023 till 4 October. Now, the candidates can visit the official website of of IIT Kanpur to apply online for the examination.
For those who even miss the chance to apply till 4 October, they can still apply for the next three days, ie 5,6 and 7 paying paying an extra late fee amount. The GATE exam will be held on 4,5,11, , and 12 January next year. Registered students can download their admit card from 3 January.
For those who even miss the chance to apply till 4 October, they can still apply for the next three days, ie 5,6 and 7 paying paying an extra late fee amount. The GATE exam will be held on 4,5,11, , and 12 January next year. Registered students can download their admit card from 3 January.
The application fee is ₹1,700 for everyone. However there is a relaxation for female candidates and SC / ST / PwD* category candidates who can apply by paying an amount of ₹850.
The application fee is ₹1,700 for everyone. However there is a relaxation for female candidates and SC / ST / PwD* category candidates who can apply by paying an amount of ₹850.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the IIT Kanpur institute.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the IIT Kanpur institute.
Step 2: On the home page of the website, students need to click on the ‘Candidate login’ link for further process.
Step 2: On the home page of the website, students need to click on the ‘Candidate login’ link for further process.
Step 3: Enter the details and click on submit
Step 3: Enter the details and click on submit
Step 4: Students need to fill the application form to pay the fee amount to complete their registration.
Step 4: Students need to fill the application form to pay the fee amount to complete their registration.
Step 5: After the fee payment, download the filled form and the receipt of the payment for future reference.
Step 5: After the fee payment, download the filled form and the receipt of the payment for future reference.
Last date for Gate 2023 registration: 4 October, 2022
Last date for Gate 2023 registration: 4 October, 2022
Last date for Gate 2033 registration with late fee: 7 October, 2022
Last date for Gate 2033 registration with late fee: 7 October, 2022
Duration for the option of detail correction :4-11 November, 2022
Duration for the option of detail correction :4-11 November, 2022
Admit Card release date: 3 January, 2023
Admit Card release date: 3 January, 2023
Gate 2023 Examination date : 4,5,11, and 12 February, 2023
Gate 2023 Examination date : 4,5,11, and 12 February, 2023
Gate Response sheets release: 15 February, 2023
Gate Response sheets release: 15 February, 2023
Release of answer key: 21 February, 2023
Release of answer key: 21 February, 2023
Option for answer key challenge: 22-25 February, 2023
Option for answer key challenge: 22-25 February, 2023
GATE result date (tentative): 16 March, 2023
GATE result date (tentative): 16 March, 2023
Scorecard date: 21 March, 2023
Scorecard date: 21 March, 2023
For more details students can check the GATE 2023 brochure released at the official website of IIT Kanpur.
For more details students can check the GATE 2023 brochure released at the official website of IIT Kanpur.