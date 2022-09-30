Gate 2023: Last day to register without late fees. Check details1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 07:13 AM IST
The last date to register for GATE 2023 exam without paying late fees today, candidates can register at gate.iitk.ac.in
Registration without late fees for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be closed today by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Candidates who have not yet registered for the nationwide exam can do so by visiting the official website i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in