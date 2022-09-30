Registration without late fees for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be closed today by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Candidates who have not yet registered for the nationwide exam can do so by visiting the official website i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in

As per the official schedule, the registration process for the exam with late fees will continue till October 7 while Sep 30 i.e. today marks the last day for registration without paying the late fees.

The registration fee for GATE 2023 exams is ₹850 per paper for Female, SC/ST and PwD candidates while ₹1350 for other candidates.

While after the end of the deadline for registration without late fees, candidates can register for the exam by paying ₹1350 for female, SC / ST and PwD candidates while ₹2200 for all other candidates.

Gate 2023 is being conducted for admissions to 29 subjects through a Computer Based Test(CBT) examination and candidates can choose up to three centres for the examination.

Candidates who have completed a degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts or those who are studying in 3rd or higher year of any undergraduate degree programme are eligible to apply for the exam.

Gate exam tests the comprehensive understanding of candidates in various undergraduate subjects such as Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts and it is being conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

The GATE scores have been used by many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in their hiring practises while they can be used to apply for admission and/or financial aid to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in pertinent branches.

The GATE examinations will be held on 4,5,11,12th February 2023