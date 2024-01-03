GATE 2024: Admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 will be released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to download the GATE 2024 admit card? To download the admit card, visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

How to download the GATE 2024 admit card? When released, candidates can download GATE admit cards by following these steps: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Navigate to the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

2. Locate and click on the admit card download link.

3. Enter your login credentials and log in to your account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Verify the details on the GATE admit card.

5. Download the GATE 2024 admit card for future reference.

The GATE is a nationwide examination designed to evaluate candidates' in-depth knowledge in diverse undergraduate subjects such as Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

The GATE score holds significance as it can be utilized for securing admission and financial assistance in Master's and Doctorate programs. Additionally, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) incorporate GATE scores as a criterion in their recruitment procedures.

What is the date of the GATE 2024 examination? The GATE 2024 exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 at exam centres across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts – from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

In the test papers, there will be two sections containing questions on general aptitude (GA) and candidates' selected subjects. It will be a computer-based test (CBT).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!