The admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is expected to be released by the The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R) on Tuesday, January 7. According to the GATE website, the "download of GATE 2025 Admit Card will be available."

The GATE exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, in two sessions – forenoon (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm).

How to download GATE Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Open the GOAPS login portal. (https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login)

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password

Step 4: Candidate's details will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the Download admit card link

Step 6: Download and print the Admit Card

Students must carry the GATE admit card to the examination centre on exam day They are advised to check their admit card thoroughly and inform the concerned authorities in case of any discrepancy.

Exam Format GATE 2025 will consist of 30 papers. Candidates have option to choose up to two papers. Questions will be divided into three types: multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs) and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.

IIT Roorkee is the organising Institute for GATE 2025. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, Humanities.