GATE 2025 Answer Key out: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) on Thursday released provisional key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) on the official website.

Candidates who appeared for GATE 2025 exam to pursue higher studies in technical subjects can calculate their marks with GATE 2025 provisional answer key released today on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. They can also challenge the answer key questions, as the challenge window has also opened today.

GATE 2025 provisional answer sheet released today: Direct link Candidates can download GATE 2025 provisional answer sheet by visiting the official website of https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/ and click on the option of GOAPS 2025 application portal. Here is the direct link to download GATE 2025 provisional answer sheet: https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login

GATE 2025 provisional answer sheet released today: How to download? Follow the below-mentioned steps to download GATE 2025 provisional answer sheet:

-Go to the official website of GATE 2025, ie gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

-Check the homepage, search for GATE 2025 answer key link, which will be on the home page.

-Click the link, enter required login details. Submit the detail.

-Check your answer key and download the response sheet.

-Cross check the answers and calculate marks.

About GATE 2025 marks IIT Roorkee conducted exams on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 for 30 test papers. Engineering aspirants can now check the GATE 2025 anser key and calculate their marks.

GATE 2025 answer key will include important details of the candidate including their name, exam date, shift, questions, and selected responses, etc. It will also include attempt status of the candidates and help them to calculate their marks.

GATE 2025 was held for 30 subjects and candidates had the option to appear for only two papers. GATE 2025 exam paper included three types of questions, ie Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).