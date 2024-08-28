GATE 2025 registration begins at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Application process, last date to apply - Your complete guide here

GATE 2025 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee—the nodal institute to organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2025 on August 28 opened the registration window for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the officil webiste i.e. gate2025.iitr.ac.in

The deadline to submit the admission form without incurring a late fee is September 26, 2024. For those who miss this date, submissions will be accepted until October 7, 2024, with an additional late fee applied.

GATE 2025 Exam date: The GATE 2025 exams will be conducted in February 2025 in two shift in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16. The exam in the first shift will start at 9:30 am and end at 12:30 pm, while the second shift will begin at 2:30 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm.

What are the documents required for GATE 2025 registration Candidate will require passport size photo, high resolution signature for uploading, scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable), scanned copy of PwD certificate in pdf format (if applicable), scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable), scanned copy of valid photo id which can be either Aadhar, passport, PAN Card, voter ID, driving license, address for communication (including PIN code), eligibile degree details.

Here's how to apply for GATE 2025 Visit the official website i.e. gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the activated link of ‘GATE ONLINE APPLICATION’ on the home page of the website.

-Fill the application form, upload the required documents, pay the registration fees and click on submit

GATE 2025: Application Fee Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper): ₹900 between (August 24 to September 26) and ₹1400 (with late fee: September 27 to October 7, 2024)