GATE 2025 Registration begins today gate2025.iitr.ac.in; Know about exam date, fee, last date, and other details here

Published24 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST
GATE registration 2025 begins today: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will start the GATE exam registration 2025 today, August 24. Engineering graduates who are planning to pursue higher education can apply at https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 15 next year. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects including Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture, etc.

Candidates are eligible for this exam if they hold a graduate degree in engineering or technology or are in the final year of a bachelor's degree program. Moreover, the candidates who are in their final year of a course in science field or have completed one are also eligible for the GATE examination 2025.

GATE registration 2025

As per GATE 2025 examination official brochure, the exam registration will begin on August 24, 2024. The examination will be held on four dates in February next year, ie February 1, 2, 15, and 16.

GATE 2025 exam date, last date, fee, and other details

The last date to fill GATE 2025 examination registration form is September 26, 2024. However, students can fill and submit the form with late fees till October 7, 2024. According to the GATE 2025 examination brochure, the result will be announced on March 19, 2025.

GATE 2025 examination details

The GATE 2025 registration fee is 1800 for students in the general category. The examination fees will increase to 2300 after the last date. For female, SC, ST, and PWD students, the GATE examination 2024 registration fee is 900, which will be increased to 1400 after September 26.

About GATE examination 2025

The GATE 2025 examination duration will be of three hours. Students would require to attempt questions of two sections, ie General Aptitude (GA) and other subjects selected by them during registration. There will be a total of 65 questions which would include 10 General Aptitude questions and 55 Subject questions.

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST
