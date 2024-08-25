GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee—the nodal institute to organise the GATE 2025—has postponed the registration opening date for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes to August 28, 2024 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The institute has cautioned the candidates that other dates are liable to change

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee—the nodal institute to organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2025—has postponed the registration opening date for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes to August 28, 2024 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates must note that though the IIT-Roorkee has not changed the last date to complete the admission form without a late fee (Sept 26) and the extended closing date with a late fee (Oct 7, 2024) until now, but has cautioned the aspiring candidates that the other dates are liable to change.

As per the earlier schedule, the exams will be conducted on February 1st, 2nd, 15th, and 16th of 2025 in two shifts—forenoon and afternoon—on each of these days. The first shift (forenoon shift) will start at 9:30 am and end at 12:30 pm, while the second shift (afternoon shift) will begin at 2:30 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm.

Candidates must note that they can fill out ONLY ONE application form. If they wish to appear in the second paper (from the two-paper combination), they can add the respective paper to their original application. In case of Multiple applications, only one will be accepted, and the remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee.

Candidates must note that GATE 2025 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

GATE 2025: Eligibility Criteria There is no age limit to appear in the GATE 2025 exam.

According to the notification, candidates currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.

GATE 2025: Application Fee Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper): ₹900 between (August 24 to September 26) and ₹1400 (with late fee: September 27 to October 7, 2024)

All other candidates, including foreign nationals (per test paper): ₹1800 (August 24 to September 26) and ₹2,300 (with late fee: September 27 to October 7, 2024 to 7thOct 2024)

GATE 2025: Exam Pattern As per the IIT-Roorkee notification, GATE 2025 will consist of 30 exam papers. The mode of exam papers will be in English and entirely of objective type. Candidates will be allowed to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be 3 hours and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result's announcement date.

The types of questions include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ). and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. In MCQs, only one out of four options is correct. In MSQs, one or more than one out of four options is/are correct; and for NAT questions, the answer must be keyed in using a virtual keypad. The candidates must use only the on-screen virtual calculator provided for their calculations.

Sections: General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subjects

Type of Questions: Candidate’s Selected Subject(s) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions GATE 2025 questions will be testing these abilities in candidates:

Recall

Comprehension

Application

Analysis & Synthesis GATE 2025: Distribution of Marks Distribution of Marks in all Papers except Architecture (AR), Chemistry (CY), Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA), Ecology and Evolution (EY), Geology and Geophysics (GG), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH), Statistics (ST), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), and Life Sciences (XL):

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks

Subject Questions: 72 marks

Total: 100 marks

Distribution of Marks in AR, CY, DA, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH and XL

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Subject Questions: 85 marks

Total: 100 marks GATE 2025: Marking Scheme Questions carry 1 mark or 2 marks

Negative Marking: For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be a negative marking.

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions.

There is no partial marking in MSQ.

GATE 2025: Syllabus Click here to read the detailed syllabus

The GATE exam is a prestigious nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful qualifiers can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs with potential financial aid, and GATE scores are considered by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment processes.

