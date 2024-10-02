GATE 2025 registration ends tomorrow at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Direct link, other details

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee—the nodal institute to organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2025—will conclude the registration process for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes on Thursday, October 3, 2024 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Aspiring candidates who have still not been able to register for the exam, can go to the official website of GATE 2025 and apply for the exam at gate2025.iitr.ac.in by tomorrow.

According to the notification, the GATE 2025 application can filled out online only, and one candidate can fill out only one application form. If a candidate wants to appear in the second paper (from the two-paper combination), he can add the respective paper to their original application. IIT- Roorkee warned that in case of multiple applications, only one will be accepted, and the remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee.

The exams will be conducted on February 1st, 2nd, 15th, and 16th of 2025 in two shifts—forenoon and afternoon—on each of these days. The first shift (forenoon shift) will start at 9:30 am and end at 12:30 pm, while the second shift (afternoon shift) will begin at 2:30 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm.

Candidates must note that the GATE 2025 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

GATE 2025: Eligibility Criteria According to the notification, candidates currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree programor who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.

GATE 2025: Application Fee Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper): ₹900 between (August 24 to September 26) and ₹1400 (with late fee: September 27 to October 7, 2024).

All other candidates, including foreign nationals (per test paper): ₹1800 (August 24 to September 26) and ₹2,300 (with late fee: September 27 to October 7, 2024 to 7thOct 2024)

GATE 2025: Documents required for registration Candidates will be required to submit the following documents to complete the registration process:

Photograph: A candidate will require a high-resolution passport size (3.5 cm width × 4.5 cm height) photograph in JPEG / JPG format. The file size must be minimum of 5 KB and a maximum of 1 MB.

Signature: High-resolution image of candidate's signature ( 3.25 to 3.75) in JPEG / JPG format. File size MUST be within 5 KB (minimum) to 200 KB (maximum). Candidates must note that Signature other than black and blue) will NOT be accepted.

Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of PwD certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID must have name, date of birth of the candidate and unique photo ID number.

Address for Communication (including PIN code)

Eligibility degree details

Net-banking/ debit card/ credit card/ UPI details for fee payment GATE 2025: How to apply for GATE 2025 Go to the official website of GATE 2025 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the Apply Online link available on the homepage

Register yourself by providing the required details.

Log in using the registered credentials

Fill in the GATE 2025 Application form, and submit all the necessary documents mentioned above.

Pay the application fee and click on proceed.

Save and take a hard copy of the application for future reference. GATE 2025: Syllabus Click hereto read the detailed syllabus

GATE 2025: Exam Pattern As per the IIT-Roorkee notification, GATE 2025 will consist of 30 exam papers. The mode of exam papers will be in English and entirely of objective type. Candidates will be allowed to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be 3 hours and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result's announcement date.

