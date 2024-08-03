GATE 2025 registration window to open on August 24: Direct link, syllabus, exam pattern, other details here

GATE 2025: The IIT Roorkee—the nodal institute to organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2025—will open the registration window for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes on August 24 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The last date to fill out the admission form is September 26

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published3 Aug 2024, 10:54 PM IST
GATE 2025 registration window to open on August 24: Direct link, syllabus, exam pattern, other details here
GATE 2025 registration window to open on August 24: Direct link, syllabus, exam pattern, other details here(ANI)

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee—the nodal institute to organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2025—will open the registration window for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes on August 24 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The last date to complete the admission form without a late fee is September 26, 2024.

According to the notification, the closing date of extended online registration/ application process (with late fee) is October 7, 2024.

The exams would be conducted on February 1st, 2nd, 15th, and 16th of 2025 in two shifts - forenoon and afternoon, on each of these days. The first shift (forenoon shift) will start at 9:30 am and will end at 12:30 pm, while the second shift (afternoon shift) will begin at 2:30 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm.

Also Read | IGNOU July 2024 admissions, re-registration last date extends till August 14

Candidates must note that they can fill out ONLY ONE application form. If they wish to appear in the second paper (from the two-paper combination), they can add the respective paper to their original application. In case of Multiple applications, only one will be accepted, and the remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee.

GATE 2025: Eligibility Criteria

According to the notification, candidates currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024 re-exam subject-wise schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

GATE 2025: Application Fee

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper): 900 between (August 24 to September 26) and 1400 (with late fee: September 27 to October 7, 2024)

All other candidates, including foreign nationals (per test paper): 1800 (August 24 to September 26) and 2,300 (with late fee: September 27 to October 7, 2024 to 7thOct 2024)

GATE 2025: Exam Pattern

As per the IIT-Roorkee notification, GATE 2025 will consist of 30 exam papers. The mode of exam papers will be in English, and candidates will be allowed to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be 3 hours and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result's announcement date.

Sections: General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subjects

Type of Questions: Candidate’s Selected Subject(s)

(a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

(b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or

(c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions

GATE 2025 questions will be testing these abilities in candidates:

(a) Recall

(b) Comprehension

(c) Application

(d) Analysis & Synthesis

GATE 2025: Distribution of Marks

Distribution of Marks in all Papers except Architecture (AR), Chemistry (CY), Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA), Ecology and Evolution (EY), Geology and Geophysics (GG), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH), Statistics (ST), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), and Life Sciences (XL):

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks

Subject Questions: 72 marks

Total: 100 marks

Distribution of Marks in AR, CY, DA, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH and XL

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Subject Questions: 85 marks

Total: 100 marks

Also Read | JMI opens admissions for distance and online courses for 2024-25 at jmicoe.in

GATE 2025: Marking Scheme

Questions carry 1 mark or 2 marks

Negative Marking: For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking.

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions.

There is no partial marking in MSQ.

GATE 2025: Syllabus

Click hereto read the detailed syllabus

The GATE exam is a prestigious nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful qualifiers can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs with potential financial aid, and GATE scores are considered by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment processes.

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 10:54 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsGATE 2025 registration window to open on August 24: Direct link, syllabus, exam pattern, other details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue