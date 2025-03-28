GATE 2025 Scorecard LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has published the list of toppers for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025.
Candidates can visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, to view the list. IIT Roorkee announced the GATE 2025 results on March 19, and the scorecards will be available for download starting March 28, 2025.
GATE 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The list features the top-ranking candidates (AIR 1 holders) in 37 subjects, including their raw marks and GATE 2025 scores.
Get all the GATE 2025 Scorecard LIVE here on Mint!
When was GATE exam conducted?
GATE examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
5-simple steps to download GATE 2025 scorecard
Candidates must follow the below mentioned steps to check and download GATE 2025 scorecards:
Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the login tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the credentials and click on submit.
Step 4: Your GATE 2025 scorecard will appear.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
Keep these things handy to check scorecard
Candidates will need their Enrolment ID/Email ID and password to download the GATE 2025 scorecards.
When will GATE 2025 COAP counselling commence?
The GATE 2025 COAP counselling will begin from May 17 onwards.
What's the validity of GATE 2025 scorecard?
The GATE 2025 scorecard will remain valid for a period of three years, which implies that it is valid until March 2028. Candidates can use the GATE result scorecard to apply for MTech admissions and PSU recruitments.
Toppers' list released
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has already published the toppers' list for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 at gate2025.iitr.ac. The names of the All India Rank (AIR) 1 holders across various subjects is available on the website, with their raw marks and GATE 2025 scores. Notably, the list includes toppers from 37 subjects.
What is the last date to access scorecards online?
GATE 2025 scorecards will be released today and will be available online at gate2025.iitr.ac.in until May 31.
Website to track
Candidates must keep a check of the official IIT Roorkee website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of GATE 2025.