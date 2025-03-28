Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

GATE 2025 Scorecard LIVE: Scorecards to be out today! Check how to download at gate2025.iitr.ac.in; details

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

GATE 2025 Scorecard LIVE: The list features the top-ranking candidates (AIR 1 holders) in 37 subjects, including their raw marks and GATE 2025 scores. Get all the GATE 2025 Scorecard LIVE here on Mint.

GATE 2025 Scorecard LIVE: GATE 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. (Representative Image)
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.