GATE 2025 syllabus, paper pattern out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Application form by Aug end, other details here

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee--the nodal institute to organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2025 for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes, has launched the new official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in for conducting the prestigious national-level exam and has also released the exam syllabus, paper pattern and marking scheme for the same on the portal.

IIT Roorkee will activate the portal for the GATE 2025 application, most likely by the end of August 2024.

Aspiring candidates can check the eligibility criteria, syllabus, paper pattern, two-paper combinations, fee structure and other important details on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Also Read | CUET UG 2024 Answer Key to be released this week at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Candidates must note that they can fill out ONLY ONE application form. If they wish to appear in second paper (from the two-paper combination), they can add respective paper in their original application. In case of Multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee.

GATE 2025 will be a computer-based test (CBT). The city list where GATE will be conducted has also been declared. These cities are divided into eight zones.

Also Read | CTET July 2024 admit card expected this week at ctet.nic.in

GATE 2025: Eligibility Criteria According to the notification, candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.

GATE 2025: Exam Pattern As per the IIT-Roorkee notification, GATE 2025 will consist of 30 exam papers. The mode of exam papers will be in English, and candidates will be allowed to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be 3 hours and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result's announcement date.

Sections: General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subjects

Type of Questions: Candidate’s Selected Subject(s)

(a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

(b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or

(c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions

GATE 2025 questions will betesting these abilities in candidates:

(a) Recall

(b) Comprehension

(c) Application

(d) Analysis & Synthesis

GATE 2025: Distribution of Marks Distribution of Marks in all Papers except Architecture (AR), Chemistry (CY), Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA), Ecology and Evolution (EY), Geology and Geophysics (GG), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH), Statistics (ST), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), and Life Sciences (XL):

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks

Subject Questions: 72 marks

Total: 100 marks

Distribution of Marks in AR, CY, DA, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH and XL

General Aptitude: 15 marks

Subject Questions: 85 marks

Total: 100 marks

GATE 2025Marking Scheme Questions carry 1 mark or 2 marks

Negative Marking: For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking.

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions.

There is no partial marking in MSQ.

GATE 2025:Syllabus Click here to read the detailed syllabus