Home / Education / News / GATE Exam 2022: IIT Kharagpur opens application correction window. Details here

GATE Exam 2022: IIT Kharagpur opens application correction window. Details here

1 min read . 12:39 PM IST Livemint

  • The GATE exam is of three hours duration with two sections, General Aptitude (GA) and a subject selected by the candidate

IIT Kharagpur, with the task of holding GATE 2022 PG entrance exam, opened the application correction window on 26th Oct 2021. 1. The GATE 2022 Exam application correction window has been opened on November 1, 2021. Last date to do the changes is November 12, 2021.

GATE will be conducted in February 2022. However, the official date has not been announced yet. After this, registered candidates will be allowed to make changes or edit to their application forms for GATE by logging on to the GOAPS portal via official website i.e. gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) enables admission to various Masters (Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture) and Doctoral Program across the country.

The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities abroad for admissions.

The GATE exam is of three hours duration with two sections, General Aptitude (GA) and a subject selected by the candidate.

