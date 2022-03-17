Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  GATE Result 2022 announced; Check answer key, topper's list, other details

GATE Result 2022 announced; Check answer key, topper's list, other details

GATE 2022 exam results
1 min read . 12:53 PM IST Livemint

  • GATE 2022 exam: Nikhil Saha, a mechanical engineering student has topped the exam getting AIR 1
  • IIT Kharagpur is also expected to publish the final answer key for the engineering entrance exam

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the result of the GATE 2022 exam on Thursday, March 17. As per the reports, Nikhil Saha, a mechanical engineering student has topped the exam getting AIR 1. Nikhil is an IIT Bhubaneshwar student. Candidates can check the result at the official website--gate.iitkp.ac.in. The Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) is a gateway to master's courses in IITs and other premium institutes.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the result of the GATE 2022 exam on Thursday, March 17. As per the reports, Nikhil Saha, a mechanical engineering student has topped the exam getting AIR 1. Nikhil is an IIT Bhubaneshwar student. Candidates can check the result at the official website--gate.iitkp.ac.in. The Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) is a gateway to master's courses in IITs and other premium institutes.

GATE 2022: How to check online results

GATE 2022: How to check online results

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Step 1: Visit the website--gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Login using credentials

Step 4: Scorecard will have appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download the result

The GATE 2022 exam was conducted between February 5 and February 13 across the country.

IIT Kharagpur is also expected to publish the final answer key for the engineering entrance exam. Candidates will be able to download the answer key by logging into the application portal.

GATE 2022: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Log in with GATE 2022 credentials

Step 3: Click on 'answer key download'

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!