GATE Result 2022 announced; Check answer key, topper's list, other details

GATE 2022 exam: Nikhil Saha, a mechanical engineering student has topped the exam getting AIR 1
IIT Kharagpur is also expected to publish the final answer key for the engineering entrance exam
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the result of the GATE 2022 exam on Thursday, March 17. As per the reports, Nikhil Saha, a mechanical engineering student has topped the exam getting AIR 1. Nikhil is an IIT Bhubaneshwar student. Candidates can check the result at the official website--gate.iitkp.ac.in. The Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) is a gateway to master's courses in IITs and other premium institutes.
