GATE Result 2022 announced; Check answer key, topper's list, other details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the result of the GATE 2022 exam on Thursday, March 17. As per the reports, Nikhil Saha, a mechanical engineering student has topped the exam getting AIR 1. Nikhil is an IIT Bhubaneshwar student. Candidates can check the result at the official website--gate.iitkp.ac.in. The Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) is a gateway to master's courses in IITs and other premium institutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the result of the GATE 2022 exam on Thursday, March 17. As per the reports, Nikhil Saha, a mechanical engineering student has topped the exam getting AIR 1. Nikhil is an IIT Bhubaneshwar student. Candidates can check the result at the official website--gate.iitkp.ac.in. The Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) is a gateway to master's courses in IITs and other premium institutes.

GATE 2022: How to check online results {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

GATE 2022: How to check online results Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Step 1: Visit the website--gate.iitkgp.ac.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Login using credentials

Step 4: Scorecard will have appeared on the screen {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: Download the result

The GATE 2022 exam was conducted between February 5 and February 13 across the country. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

IIT Kharagpur is also expected to publish the final answer key for the engineering entrance exam. Candidates will be able to download the answer key by logging into the application portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GATE 2022: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Log in with GATE 2022 credentials {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Click on 'answer key download'