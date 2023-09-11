District Inspector of Schools Gautam Buddh Nagar Monday said all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Dronacharya Mela

An official communication to this effect was issued by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

"The Guru Dronacharya Mela is an annual fair held in Dankaur. The fair holds historical significance. The district magistrate has the power to order holidays on such occasions and accordingly, all educational institutions have been informed to remain closed on Tuesday," PTI quoted Dharmveer Singh as saying

