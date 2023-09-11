Hello User
Business News/ Education / News/  Gautam Buddh Nagar: All educational institutions closed on Sept 12 for Guru Dronacharya Mela

1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:43 PM IST Livemint

NOIDA, India July2012: Students in class room at the millennium school sec. 41 noida on Friday PHOTO BY RAJ K RAJ To go with HT School Survey2012, 13July2012

District Inspector of Schools Gautam Buddh Nagar Monday said all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Dronacharya Mela.

An official communication to this effect was issued by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

“The Guru Dronacharya Mela is an annual fair held in Dankaur. The fair holds historical significance. The district magistrate has the power to order holidays on such occasions and accordingly, all educational institutions have been informed to remain closed on Tuesday," PTI quoted Dharmveer Singh as saying

District Inspector of Schools Gautam Buddh Nagar

The District Inspector of Schools said the order is applicable to all schools from nursery to Class 12 across all boards, government and private colleges, universities across Gautam Buddh Nagar and normal classes will resume on Wednesday.

Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 10:43 PM IST
