The District School Inspector of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh Monday said schools from nursery to Class 12 will be shut after 2 pm on September 21, and 22 on account of UP International Trade Show 2023 and the Moto GP events which will take place in the city.

All colleges, universities and higher educational institutes across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, the directives issued by Dharmveer Singh, district inspector of schools, Gautam Budh Nagar further said.

An official communication to this effect was issued by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh. Schools can conduct online classes in the said period, and cam take exams in the virtual mode, the circular read.

View Full Image All educational institutions closed on Sept 21, 22

This has been done in view of the UP International Trade Show 2023 and the Moto GP events which will take place in the city.

The UP trade show will be held from September 21 to 25 at Greater Noida Expo Center and the Moto GP event will be from September 22 to 24 at Buddha International Circuit.

“In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, in view of the possibility of huge crowd and to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the students and parents in view of the law, security arrangements and traffic arrangements, there will be a holiday on September 21 and 22 in all the schools of all the boards from class nursery to class 12. Make sure to strictly comply with the above orders," reads the letter issued by the school inspector.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the international trade exhibition at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Seventeen government departments are expected to set up stalls there.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that through the international trade show, the whole word would get introduced to the wonderful craft, cuisine and culture of Uttar Pradesh.