GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025 to be declared today at 5 pm; check direct link, steps, passing marks

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is announce the SSC (Class 10) Result 2025 today at 5 PM. Students can check their results on the official websites: gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

This year, in 2025, 18,838 students—9,280 boys and 9,558 girls—appeared for the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 exams, which were held from March 1 to March 21 across 32 centers in the state.

Along with the official website, students can access their digital marksheets on DigiLocker. They must log in using their board-linked credentials to download and save the document for future use.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025: How to Check Students who had appeared for the Goa SSC Class 10 exams, can check the results from the official website by following these steps:

Visit the Goa Board's official websites: gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net. 2. Click on the result link to go to the login page.

3. Enter your seat number or roll number and submit.

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025: What details are needed? To check the Goa 10th Result 2025 on result1.gbshse.in, students need to enter the following details:

Seat Number 2. School Index

3. Date of Birth

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025: Passing marks To pass the Goa SSC Class 10 examinations, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025: Marksheet distribution date Once the GBSHSE declares the Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result on the official website, schools can download the marksheets using their respective logins, from https://service1.gbshse.in from April 9, 2025 onwards.