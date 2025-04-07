GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025 to be declared today at 5 pm; check direct link, steps, passing marks

  • GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Class 10 SSC Result 2025 today at 5 PM.

Livemint
Published7 Apr 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Advertisement
GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025 to be declared today at 5 pm; check direct link, steps, passing marks(HT_PRINT)

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is announce the SSC (Class 10) Result 2025 today at 5 PM. Students can check their results on the official websites: gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Advertisement

This year, in 2025, 18,838 students—9,280 boys and 9,558 girls—appeared for the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 exams, which were held from March 1 to March 21 across 32 centers in the state.

Also Read | CA Final exams to be conducted thrice a year from 2025: ICAI

Along with the official website, students can access their digital marksheets on DigiLocker. They must log in using their board-linked credentials to download and save the document for future use.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025: How to Check

Students who had appeared for the Goa SSC Class 10 exams, can check the results from the official website by following these steps:

  1. Visit the Goa Board's official websites: gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net.

2. Click on the result link to go to the login page.

3. Enter your seat number or roll number and submit.

Advertisement
Also Read | Assam state board cancels all Class 11 exams after paper leak

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025: What details are needed?

To check the Goa 10th Result 2025 on result1.gbshse.in, students need to enter the following details:

  1. Seat Number

2. School Index

3. Date of Birth

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025: Passing marks

To pass the Goa SSC Class 10 examinations, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025: Marksheet distribution date

Once the GBSHSE declares the Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result on the official website, schools can download the marksheets using their respective logins, from https://service1.gbshse.in from April 9, 2025 onwards.

Advertisement
Also Read | Failed, missed BSEB Bihar Board 10th? Bihar Board opens compartment exam window

Along with the official website, students can access their digital marksheets on DigiLocker. They must log in using their board-linked credentials to download and save the document for future use.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsEducationNewsGBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025 to be declared today at 5 pm; check direct link, steps, passing marks
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App