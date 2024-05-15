Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Highlights: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced results of Class 10 on Wednesday, May 15, at 5.30 pm. The exams were conducted in April 2024.
Students can access their results on the official website, results.gbshsegoa.net, or the Digilocker portal.
A total of 19,557 students appeared for the exams, with an almost equal number of girls (9,814) and boys (9,743).
The exams were held at 31 centers across the state and included 242 repeaters and 385 private students. Students are advised to have their roll numbers or credentials ready to check their results promptly.
They should refer to the official GBSHSE contact channels for any discrepancies or issues.
Get all the GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.
Goa board 10th result 2024 live: How students fared
Goa board 10th result 2024 live: Here's the passing percentage of students who appeared for exam.
Boys appeared: 9,318
Pass: 8,555 | Pass percentage: 91.80%
Girls appeared: 9,596
Pass: 8,918 | Pass percentage: 92.93%
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check results
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can check their results on following websites
1) gbshse.in
2) results.gbshsegoa.net
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can check their result on DigiLocker
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Steps to check result
1) Go to https://results.gbshsegoa.net
2) Enter your seat number
3) Enter school index number
4) Add registration id number
5) Add captcha
After filling all these details, your result will appear on screen. You may download provisional marksheet.
GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: Number of students that appeared for exams
GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: A total of 19,557 students appeared in the Goa board SSC exam 2024.
