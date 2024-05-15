Active Stocks
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Highlights: Class X results out at results.gbshsegoa.net; check details here

4 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Livemint

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) conducted the Class 10 exams in April 2024. The results were announced on Wednesday. Get all the live updates here.

Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Highlights: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced class 10 resultPremium
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Highlights: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced class 10 result

Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Highlights: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced results of Class 10 on Wednesday, May 15, at 5.30 pm. The exams were conducted in April 2024.

Students can access their results on the official website, results.gbshsegoa.net, or the Digilocker portal.

A total of 19,557 students appeared for the exams, with an almost equal number of girls (9,814) and boys (9,743).

The exams were held at 31 centers across the state and included 242 repeaters and 385 private students. Students are advised to have their roll numbers or credentials ready to check their results promptly.

They should refer to the official GBSHSE contact channels for any discrepancies or issues. 

Get all the GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.

15 May 2024, 09:12:33 PM IST

Goa board 10th result 2024 live: How students fared

Boys appeared: 9,318

Pass: 8,555 |  Pass percentage: 91.80%

Girls appeared: 9,596

Pass: 8,918 | Pass percentage: 92.93%

15 May 2024, 06:09:15 PM IST

Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check results

1) gbshse.in

2) results.gbshsegoa.net

15 May 2024, 05:39:06 PM IST

Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live:  Students can check their result on DigiLocker

15 May 2024, 05:35:14 PM IST

Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Steps to check result

1) Go to https://results.gbshsegoa.net

2) Enter your seat number

3) Enter school index number

4) Add registration id number

5) Add captcha

After filling all these details, your result will appear on screen. You may download provisional marksheet.

15 May 2024, 05:34:31 PM IST

Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Result to be out anytime now

15 May 2024, 05:20:25 PM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: Result to be announced shortly

15 May 2024, 04:44:41 PM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: Number of students that appeared for exams

15 May 2024, 04:39:25 PM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check results

1) gbshse.in

2) results.gbshsegoa.net

15 May 2024, 02:55:06 PM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live:  Steps to take result

1) Go to https://results.gbshsegoa.net

2) Enter your seat number

3) Enter school index number

4) Add registration id number

5) Add captcha

After filling all these details, your result will appear on screen. You may download provisional marksheet.

15 May 2024, 02:08:54 PM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: Class X results to be out today

15 May 2024, 01:35:09 PM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: Class X results to be out today

15 May 2024, 01:34:55 PM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: Login Credentials

Seat Number

School Index Number

Registration ID

15 May 2024, 01:09:30 PM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: How many students appeared this year?

15 May 2024, 11:57:08 AM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: Login Credentials

Seat Number

School Index Number

Registration ID

15 May 2024, 11:30:25 AM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check Goa SSC Result 2024?

Visit the Official Website: Go to results.gbshsegoa.net.

Find the Result Link: On the homepage, click on the link for "Goa SSC Result 2024."

Enter Registration Details: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registration details and click the "Submit" button.

View Your Result: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and Print: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

15 May 2024, 10:49:44 AM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: What are the official websites?

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

15 May 2024, 10:49:33 AM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: How many students appeared this year?

15 May 2024, 08:18:51 AM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check Goa SSC Result 2024?

Visit the Official Website: Go to results.gbshsegoa.net.

Find the Result Link: On the homepage, click on the link for "Goa SSC Result 2024."

Enter Registration Details: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registration details and click the "Submit" button.

View Your Result: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and Print: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

15 May 2024, 08:02:55 AM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: How many students appeared this year?

15 May 2024, 07:45:08 AM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: Class X results to be out today 

15 May 2024, 07:10:02 AM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: What are the official websites?

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

15 May 2024, 06:38:22 AM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check Goa SSC Result 2024?

Visit the Official Website: Go to results.gbshsegoa.net.

Find the Result Link: On the homepage, click on the link for "Goa SSC Result 2024."

Enter Registration Details: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registration details and click the "Submit" button.

View Your Result: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and Print: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

15 May 2024, 06:23:14 AM IST

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live: Class X results to be out today at results.gbshsegoa.net

