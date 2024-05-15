Goa Board 10th Result 2024 Highlights: Class X results out at results.gbshsegoa.net; check details here

4 min read . 15 May 2024

GBSHSE Goa 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) conducted the Class 10 exams in April 2024. The results were announced on Wednesday. Get all the live updates here.