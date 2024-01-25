Germany, Japan or Korea? Indian students look beyond Canada

Those in the business of sending students abroad are sceptical of the latest changes in visa rules. “The limits suggested are misdirected and don’t solve the housing crisis or address the employment-matching problem," said Akshay Chaturvedi, the founder and chief executive of Leverage Edu. The company ties up with banks and NBFCs to help students headed abroad with financing. “You still need immigrants, you still got open jobs, and nobody is stacking together the entire thing, which is a bit off. I see this [more] as a political decision than a structured for-economy one."