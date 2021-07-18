The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announce the results of higher secondary school certificate ( Class 12 ) on Monday.

The board had cancelled the Class 12 exams this year amid COVID. The students would be allotted marks on the basis of their internal assessment.

Board chairman Bhagirath Shetye said that the board will formally declare the HSSC results at 5 pm on Monday. The results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim, Shetye said, adding that he would make a presentation on the analysis and other feature of the results.

A total of 18,195 students studied in Class 12 of the Goa board this year.

West Bengal: Class 12 results to be published on July 22

Meanwhile, the class 12 examination result of the West Bengal board will be published on July 22, the body that conducts the test said earlier .

The Higher Secondary (class 12) examination was not held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation and an evaluation method has been worked out based on marks obtained by an examinee in the Madhyamik (class 10 board exam) and class 11 annual test.

In a statement, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary said, "Results of Higher Secondary Examination 2021 will be published on 22/07/2021, Thursday at 3 pm" at its office.

Students will be able to get their results from several websites, through SMS and mobile app from 4 pm on that day, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.