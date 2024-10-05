Goa education board reschedules Class 12 board exams dates for JEE 2025 – Check details

  • The Goa Board said the decision has been taken to accommodate requests from several higher secondary schools, parents, and local representatives, who raised concerns regarding the limited preparation time available for the board exams

Updated5 Oct 2024, 08:25 PM IST
The Goa Board also said that under no circumstances examinations will be postponed, even during public holidays.
In view of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 that is expected to be held in the last week of January, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has rescheduled Class 12 board examinations dates.

The GBSHSE has released an official notice in this regard.

According to the GBSHSE notice, the Class 12 board examination will start from February 10, 2025 instead of February 1, 2025.

The Goa Board said that the decision has been taken to accommodate requests from several higher secondary schools, parents, and local representatives, who raised concerns regarding the limited preparation time available for the board examinations.

“The Board has carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, leaving insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their Board exams,” the notice said.

To check the revised schedule of the Class 12 board examinations CLICK HERE

 

The rescheduling of Class 12 board examination date will ensure that JEE aspirants get ample time to focus on both their entrance and board exams, the GBSHSE said.

The Goa Board has directed all schools to display the circular prominently on notice boards.

As per the revised schedule, the Class 12 board examination will be held from February 10 to February 24, 2025.

The exam will be conducted for three hours, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most papers.

For selective exams, it will be conducted for two hours, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and an hour and a half, from 9:30 to 11 am.

The Goa Board also said that under no circumstances examinations will be postponed, even during public holidays.

For more information, candidates and parents are advised to visit the official website of GBSHSE www.gbshse.in.

The JEE Mains 2025 will be held in two sessions. First session will most probably be conducted in the last week of January 2025 and the second in the first week of April 2025. 

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Goa education board reschedules Class 12 board exams dates for JEE 2025 – Check details

