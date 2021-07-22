Goa: Schools likely to open for Class 10, 12 students before 15 August

Physical classes for students of Class 10 and 12 in Goa are likely to open before August 15.

Expressing hope, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state education department has been asked to conduct a study and ascertain when students can be physically called to schools, which are closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am expecting that students of Classes 10 and 12 should be able to attend physical classes before August 15," he said.

Sawant also said his government will write to the Centre to reduce the gap between two doses of vaccines against COVID-19 for teachers in the state so that they are safe when the government decides to reopen schools.

The new academic session in schools of Goa has already started from last month.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, he said the state is marching towards achieving its goal of administering at least one dose of the vaccine to all people aged 18 and above by July 31. "We have vaccinated 80 per cent of the population with the first dose. There are around one lakh people who are yet to take the first dose. I am appealing them to come forward and take it," he said.

COVID-19 update in Goa

Goa on Wednesday added 131 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised its tally of infections to 1,70,102, an official from the state health department said. With the addition of five casualties, the toll reached 3,118, while the count of recoveries rose to 1,65,571 after 122 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

The coastal state is now left with 1,413 active cases, he said. At least 4,427 swab samples were tested during the day that took the total number of tests conducted in the state to 10,14,560, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.