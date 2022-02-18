In view of Covid-19 cases declining in the state, Goa government on Thursday announced the reopening of physical classes for students of classes 1 to 12 from Monday. The order is applicable to all educational institutions.

The official order said, “As Covid-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from Std 1 to Std XII from February 21 by following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines enclosed."

Goa | All educational institutions from class 1 to 12 will reopen from February 21, following COVID-19 appropriate behavior: State Govt pic.twitter.com/iWGJPJKd9G — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

Schools which had only partially reopened late last year following a drop in cases for students of the higher classes were shut following a reemergence of cases owing to the Omicron wave of the virus, Hindustan Times reported.

With the exception of primary and middle schools which haven’t opened yet for students to attend classes since they were shut at the time of the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 and instead schools were asked to hold online classes for students.

Meanwhile just yesterday, Goa reported 103 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said. With the addition, the overall caseload reached 2,44,508, while the death toll went up to 3,785, it said. As 481 patients recuperated during the day, the recovery tally rose to 2,39,496. There are 1,227 active cases in the state.

"A total of 1,801 tests were conducted on Thursday, which took the overall test count of the coastal state to 18,61,114," an official said. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,44,508, new cases 103, death toll 3,785, recoveries 2,39,496, active cases 1,227, samples tested till date 18,61,114.

