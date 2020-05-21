PANAJI : Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday informed that it will conduct SSC examination from May 21 to June 6, 2020. The detailed date sheet of the SSC 2020 Examination is hosted on the official website www.gbshse.gov.in.

"The examination will commence at 9.00 a.m. in all categories (General/CWSN/Pre-Vocational/NSQF category). All the candidates are advised to be present at their respective Centre of Examination 30 minutes prior to the commencement of Examination. Late arrival beyond 30 minutes after the commencement of the examination in each subject shall disqualify the candidate from appearing for that examination. 10 minutes extra to be allotted for writing paper as one-time relaxation in time," said a statement.

Further, the candidates are not supposed to carry any electronic gadgets and are required to strictly follow the instructions printed on the admission card and main answer book.

The SSC Examination will be conducted at 29 centres across the state. The number of candidates appearing for SSC 2020 Examination is 19,680 out of which 9,790 are boys and 9,890 are girls.

Due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, SSC Examination and two papers of HSSC examination were postponed.

Earlier this month, Government of Goa granted permission to Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to conduct the examinations which are pending.

Marathi paper of Goa board HSSC exam was conducted on Wednesday.

