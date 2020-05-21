Goa SSC examination to be held from May 21 to June 6

"The examination will commence at 9.00 a.m. in all categories (General/CWSN/Pre-Vocational/NSQF category). All the candidates are advised to be present at their respective Centre of Examination 30 minutes prior to the commencement of Examination. Late arrival beyond 30 minutes after the commencement of the examination in each subject shall disqualify the candidate from appearing for that examination. 10 minutes extra to be allotted for writing paper as one-time relaxation in time," said a statement.