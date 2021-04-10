As the country deals with the second of coronavirus, Goa has decided to hold examination for students of classes 9 and 11 in online mode.

The state education department issued a circular to the higher secondary schools and junior colleges, asking them to shift the exams online.

"It is informed that the examinations for Standard ninth and eleventh should be conducted by allowing students to answer from their residences, in the same way the students up to standard eight have been allowed," read the circular issued by DR Bhagat, the director of education department.

The department had earlier announced that examinations for students of classes 1 to 8 would be held online and they can appear for the test from home.

Several states have shut the doors of the schools and shifted the classes and exams online in view of the coronavirus situation in the country.

Covid cases in Goa

The Covid-19 caseload of Goa rose by 482 to touch 61,239 on Friday, while the day also saw three deaths and 159 people getting discharged.

The state's toll stands at 845 and the recovery count is 56,797, leaving it with 3,597 active cases, an official said.

With 2,761 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,66,872, he added.

