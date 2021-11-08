American tech giant Google has introduced the ‘Generation Google Scholarship’ for the women who are studying Computer Science. The scholarship is open to all students who meet the basic requirement. The last date for applying for the ‘Generation Google Scholarship’ is 10 December.

Selected students will receive $1,000 for the 2022-2023 school year. The scholarship will be awarded based on the strength of each candidate's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, innovation and academic performance.

The applicants must exemplify leadership and demonstrate passion for improving the representation of underrepresented groups in computer science and technology.

Who can apply?

The applicants must be currently enrolled as a full-time student in a Bachelor’s degree for the 2021-2022 academic year

The applicant must be be in the 2nd year of study at an accredited university in Asia Pacific country when completing the scholarship program

Be studying computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related technical field

Demonstrate a strong academic record

Application process:

The applicant will be asked to complete an online application which includes:

General background information (e.g. contact information and details about your current and intended universities)

Resume/CV highlighting technical projects and participation in community engagement

Academic transcripts from your current institutions (and prior, if applicable)

Responses to two short answer essay questions (Refer below)

15 minute “meet and greet" per shortlist participant

Google Online Challenge (Invitation to the challenge will be sent 5-7 working days post application deadline)

Note: Google Online Challenge solely serves as an additional data point when reviewing your application holistically.

Essay Questions:

The two short answer essay questions below are intended to assess your commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and financial need. Each response to the two questions below should be written in English and be 400 words or less.

1) What is a significant challenge that you believe women in the tech industry face and how do you see yourself being part of the solution(s) to this challenge? Keep in mind that impact can happen in many ways and at different scales.

2) What impact would receiving this scholarship have on your education? Describe any circumstances affecting your need for a scholarship and what educational goals this scholarship will enable you to accomplish.

Before starting the application, please have the following ready for upload:

PDF copy of the resume

PDF copy of the current or most recent transcript (unofficial is acceptable)

PDF copy of the two short answer responses.

Selected recipients will receive instructions from Google on how to receive the award.

