Government Job Alert: From UPSC to Income Tax. A list of jobs to apply for

The deep-rooted craze for government jobs among the Indian youth can be seen in their quest for job security, social prestige, and a stable future. Besides, attractive benefits like work-life balance, and opportunities for growth, pension and employment security make government jobs increasingly appealing. However, government jobs are not without their challenges, they continue to shape the aspirations and career choices of millions of youth, especially in Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Here are some job vacancies in different government organisations this week: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UPSC: Registrations open for IES/ISS exam 2024 The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024 through examination notice number 07/2024-IES/ISS dated April 10, 2024. As per the notification, aspiring candidates can submit the online application forms by April 30, 2024 (6.00 pm) at the UPSC official website www.upsconline.nic. in. Read more

Last date: April 30, 2024 (6.00 pm)

Examination Date: June 21, 2024

Combined Medical Services Exam 2024 The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2024 Exam to fill 827 positions. As per the notification, aspiring candidates can submit the online application forms on the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in. The aspiring candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs. 200. In the eligibility criteria, the candidate must have passed both the written and practical of the final MBBS examination.

Last date: April 30, 2024

Where to apply: UPSC official website www.upsconline.nic. in.

SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2024 The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification of SSC CHSL notification 2024 to fill a total of 3,712 vacancies through the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024. Aspiring candidates can submit their online applications for the SSC CHSL 2024 exam at ssc.nic.in until May 9 at 11 pm.

The SSC CHSL recruitment 2024 is being carried out for the Group C posts for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO) posts for various ministries, departments and offices of the Government of India and various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies and tribunals.

Last date: May 9, 2024 (11 pm)

Where to apply: Staff Selection Commission official website ssc.nic.in

Income Tax Department: Various positions The Income Tax Department has invited applications from eligible candidates for various positions inside the department. Candidates are supposed to fill out the application using the department’s official website incometax.gov.in. Aspirating candidates must submit their applications within 45 days of the release date, the notification read.

Last date: Within 45 days of notification release.

Where to apply: incometax.gov.in

