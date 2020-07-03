Government may defer JEE, NEET exams

NEW DELHI : The Union government may defer the exam schedules of the Joint entrance exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the view of rising number of coronavirus cases across country.

The JEE (Main) for engineering colleges and the NEET for medical colleges are scheduled to take place later this month. While JEE (Mains), the first leg of the two-tier entrance, is currently scheduled between 18 July and 23 July in multiple test windows, NEET is slated for 26 July.

“The Union HRD minister has been talking about the safety of the students as a key factor. The situation in the last week -10 days, after a CBSE board exam decisions, has only worsened with more positive cases being reported every day. This makes it a tough case to go ahead with a physical mode of exam for two high stake exams," said a government official.

The spike in coronavirus cases led to the scrapping of the CBSE Class 10 board exams scheduled between 1 July and 15 July. The board had said an optional examination will be conducted for class 12 students as soon as the situation becomes conducive.

“There are few issues in front of the authorities. Can these exams be held both online and off line mode largely from a home setting? Two, can all students have the facility to take a time bound, high stake entrance without any difficulty in access to required gadgets, uninterrupted electricity and high speed internet," the official said.

“But the other issue is deferring the entrances will have a bearing on the higher education academic calendar," the official added.

On Thursday evening HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that he has formed a review panel to discuss the conduct of these two entrance exams in the wake of covid-19 crisis in the country. The director general of National Testing Agency (NTA) the body that conducts the exam is likely to submit its suggestions to the minister on the feasibility of the exam in the scheduled date.

The HRD ministry is likely to announce a formal decision on whether it is possible to conduct the exams in its pre-fixed dates, in the next couple of days.

“Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE & NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to the HRD Ministry latest by tomorrow," Pokhriyal had twitted last evening.

Around 2.5 million students put together are expected to sit for both JEE and NEET exams, and the government “may take a judicious decision to defer it to a further date after July," said the official declining to be named.

As of 3rd July, India has reported more than 625,540 cases of covid-19 positive cases including 18,213 deaths so far. For last few days, the country is reporting over 20,000 positive cases a day.

